Windsor mayor testifies again in response to the emergency act being invoked

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, testifies again in Ottawa regarding the use of the emergencies act powers invoked by the federal government due to the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests.

On Thursday evening, Dilkens and Coutts Mayor, Jim Willett, testified before the Committee on the Declaration of Emergency that was in effect from February 14 to February 23, 2022.

Dilkens previously testified on November 7 where he was questioned by the commission into the use of the emergency act during protests in Ottawa and Windsor against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

On February 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic across the border from Windsor to Detroit.

The City of Windsor has had to pay the federal government $5.7-million for the added costs to policing, transit, emergency services, public works, among others.

MP for Windsor West, Brian Masse, was in attendance to ask Dilkens and Willett questions.

Masse says it's unfair for Windsor to have to pay this bill.

"Quite frankly, I feel betrayed. We have people that have lost their jobs, their income during this time, did all the right things. Many people came to the protest, we know from media counts from outside the area, but meanwhile if nothing changes, will it be municipal taxpayers that have to pick up the cost for this?"

Mayor Dilkens responded to Masse's frustrations regarding the bill.

He says part of the bill was for resources that Windsor never asked for.

"The City of Windsor is carrying full-freight, $5.7-million for the response that was provided, which included over $1-million for the jersey barriers set up that no one in the City of Windsor asked for. It was the right response, it was an appropriate response but it wasn't like I directed that, or the police chief, or anyone in the police service directed that."

Dilkens says Windsor has requested the federal government to reimburse the city, as residents shouldn't have to pay for it in the long run.

"The bill was handed to us. It's been paid. And because of that issue we're now carrying a deficit of $5.7-million. We hope to have a response to our request for consideration because this was a very atypical municipal response to a situation that I still deemed to be a national economic emergency."

Dilkens was asked numerous time about how trade was impacted following the blockade, especially across the border with Detroit in regards to the automotive industry.

He says at the time during the convoy, Windsor was already in talks with LG and Stellantis trying to secure the first EV Battery plant in the city.

"We knew that was was happening provided the perfect set up for someone to say, 'this shows why operating in Canada may be disruptive, it may be safer for us to operate in the United States'. Which I think was an undertone to at least our municipal response because we knew how important this investment was, of course for Canada and Ontario, but we knew how important it was for our regional economy as well."

Dilkens was also questioned about the possibility that those who ran the "Freedom Convoy" will return to Ottawa in February to "celebrate", and what he would do if protesters came back to Windsor.

He says the convoy held a small protest last weekend, and we're directed by police the entire time.

"They were directed very appropriately on which route they could take. Police have a zero-tolerance approach for this and I think that reflects the temperature in our community that they community does not want to see this return, and wants to see people dealt with very swiftly if they try to block the primary corridor that's putting a lot of bread on families tables in the City of Windsor."

On Thursday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland testified where she says the threat reached new levels when protesters blocked cross-border traffic on the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, which is the busiest trade route between Canada and the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify today during the last day of the inquiry.