Windsor Mayor Wants Unvaccinated Residents to get Vaccinated

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens continues to ask residents to roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens asked those who are not yet vaccinated, to get vaccinated.

He says the region is doing "ok" when it comes to vaccinations but there is still "a ways to go."

Dilkens says individuals should get vaccinated before they head back to school.

"It's just an imperative because if you don't, you're going to see some spread happen and I think that's the last thing any of us want to see whether you're vaccinated or unvaccinated is inching towards a fourth wave which you see happening in Florida, and some states in United States," says Dilkens.

He says it's quite concerning to see what is happening in other areas.

"Even if you're vaccinated you should pause and really encourage those who are on the sidelines here just waiting, kind of watching to see what to do, really encourage them to go get a vaccine and let's get over this hump together so we can get back to normal," he says.

Dilkens says precautions still need to be taken.

"You don't want to be cavalier about the fact that you're vaccinated but the people that get vaccinated, the more the expectation is, the border will open, life will get back to normal and we're just going to have to deal with this," says Dilkens. "I think we all agree, we're going to have to deal with this for the next two or three years or maybe even longer."

To date, 76.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

66.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.