Windsor mayoral candidate, Chris Holt, has responded to reports that indicated he is planning to raise residential property taxes.

On Wednesday, Mayor Drew Dilkens, who is also running for re-election, held an announcement saying that Holt would preside over large increases in resident's property taxes is he is elected.

Dilkens also made comments that Holt has made a series of 'risky commitments', but hasn't given any financial details.

Holt responded, saying that his opponent has been telling "outright lies" where he needs to consistently defend himself.

He says Dilkens has been "lying" about his platforms from the beginning.

"When it comes to the actual content of what my opponent was saying, I have to point listeners and readers back to pretty much everything that my opponent has been saying. He's been lying, and misrepresenting my campaign and my platforms to his benefit throughout the entire campaign."

Holt's platform is aimed at improving municipal investment strategies, making roads safer, mental health and homelessness supports, and improving public transit.

He says he's been very honest about his platforms, and how much they will cost.

"I haven't shied away from it, but I'm also putting forward ideas and funding opportunities for most, if not all of the things that I'm bringing forward."

Holt says anyone is welcome to visit his website to see what his platform is.

"Windsorites are smart. They see exactly what he's doing, and I see it at the doorsteps. People are outright saying it to me. So, he's not fooling anyone. The people that he is fooling, they were probably supporters of his in the first place."

Dilkens and Holt are two of seven candidates in the race for mayor, which also includes Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.

