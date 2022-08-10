Windsor mayoral candidate looking to rejuvenate Windsor Arena

A candidate for mayor of Windsor is promoting a plan to rejuvenate and use the former Windsor Arena.

Ward 4 City Councillor Chris Holt has announced, if elected mayor, he would seek a community partnership between the City of Windsor and key stakeholders that would see The Barn renovated and restored.

"This is an incredibly important site within the core of the city," says Holt.

Holt's vision involves developing the property at McDougall St. and Wyandotte St. into a flexible community hub.

"Just to see what this community hub, this partnership would look like and doing it through a nonprofit would really empower the nonprofit to move forward and make this a complete community hub would benefit everybody," says Holt.

He says it would be home of the Windsor Express professional basketball team, but also serve as a wide ranging community space for groups like the YMCA, local artists and musicians for exhibitions, events and concerts, and be accessible to schools for graduations and convocations.

Holt emphasized that the City of Windsor would retain ownership of Windsor Arena, similar to existing arrangements with key assets in the community like the successful relationship between Windsor Symphony Orchestra and the Capitol Theatre.

Holt says he wants to continue the conversation with the Windsor Express and other stakeholders.

"We've all seen ideas that are out there but they haven't been properly vetted in the real way with the entire community and all the community stakeholders," says Holt. "So what I'm committed to now is an actual conversation, a collaborative approach with not only the Windsor Express but the YMCA. We've been in contact with them for many years now."

He says if elected, this is one of his top priorities.

"It's never really felt like this was an intended goal was to actually activate this community space," he says. "Yes we've seen this play over and over again from the school board to the market, I remember all those but city hall and the mayor's office really didn't seem to pick up that ball and run with it."

Holt would also like to establish a Black Cultural & Historic District through the McDougall Street Corridor, which he says was once the epicenter of the Black community in Windsor and home to the highest concentration of Black-owned businesses in the city.

Holt is running for mayor against Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk . Current mayor Drew Dilkens has yet to announce his intentions for the Oct. 24 municipal election.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson