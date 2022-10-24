Windsor mayoral candidates excited for election night results

People across the City of Windsor will be casting ballots today for the next mayor and council.

Two of the top candidates for mayor of Windsor are incumbent Drew Dilkens, who's seeking a third term as mayor, and Chris Holt, who entered the race for mayor after serving two terms as the councillor for Ward 4.

Holt says it's pedal to the metal today.

We've received so much support from so many corners of the city. Now it's time to really make sure they get out and vote, because if they don't do that, everything we've worked for is lost," he says.

Dilkens says all of the hard work he's done during the campaign comes to fruition on Monday.

"We look forward to the result, certainly respect the taxpayers in this city. I've delivered the best that I can over the last eight years at city hall, I continue to commit to saying 'our brightest days are ahead here.' I am so excited and optimistic about the future of our city and I can't wait for the next four years," he says.

Also running for mayor of Windsor, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.

AM800 will have full coverage of the election when the polls close at 8 p.m. as Patty Handysides will be hosting Windsor-Essex Votes, AM800's special election night broadcast.

With files from Rob Hindi