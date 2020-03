WINDSOR — A Windsor stay-at-home mother received a great birthday gift — a winning lottery ticket.

Sara Kehoe won $250,000 in the INSTANT 25X MULTIPLIER scratch ticket.

The 39-year-old mother of three plans to go debt-free.

Initially, she thought she had won $10,000, but her dad corrected her saying it was more like $250,000.

"Now I can focus on having a good life with my kids and living my life with happiness and in the moment," she said.