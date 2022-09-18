Windsor mom speaks out after her teen boy and friend assaulted

The mother of a Windsor public school student doesn’t wish any parent to have to see their child badly beaten like she did.

“He didn't deserve this. Nobody does,” Laura explained.

She says the assault of two 14-year old boys took place on Sept. 12 during their lunch hour in the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road.

She tells CTV News the Kennedy students were minding their own business when they were attacked by two other teenagers.

“These two came up from behind them and proceeded to choke them out.”

Laura says the altercation escalated into physical violence.

CTV saw video of the attack which showed one teen pinned to the ground while another was forcefully taken down to the ground head first.

“They proceeded to vigorously kick him continuously over ten times in his head only,” explained Laura. “There were no other visible markings on the rest of his body so they were trying to cause major damage to my child.”

Laura says her son was diagnosed with a severe concussion and says his friend’s clothing was covered in blood from cuts received during the altercation.

CTV spoke with Laura’s son who says he is fine and is overwhelmed by the support shown by his school community.

Windsor police acknowledge they are aware of the incident but, because of age, cannot comment on the specifics of the case for legal reasons.

CTV reached out to administration at Kennedy Collegiate to find out if the school is carrying out an internal investigation and received no response as of news time.

Laura says the attackers are brothers from another public school. He didn't know what he did wrong.” She said about her son. “He still doesn't know what he did wrong.”

The family doctor checked up on Laura’s son and told them she is not worried about long term damage from the head blows.

Laura has shared the story on social media and received many replies outlining attacks that have occurred across the area since school started less than two weeks ago.

She wants to see more security in places around schools during busy times.



