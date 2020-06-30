Windsor-Montreal Air Canada Flights Suspended
The Windsor to Montreal Air Canada route is one of 30 being discontinued.
The company announced Tuesday that the services will be suspended indefinitely due to structural changes to Air Canada's domestic regional network.
According to a release from the company, the changes are being made as a result of continuing weak demand for both business and leisure travel due to COVID-19 and provincial and federal government-imposed travel restrictions and border closures.
Air Canada expects the industry's recovery will take a minimum of three years. As a consequence, other changes to its network and schedule, as well as further service suspensions, will be considered over the coming weeks as the airline takes steps to decisively reduce its overall cost structure and cash burn rate.
As a result of COVID-19, Air Canada reported a net loss of $1.05-billion in the first quarter of 2020, including a net cash-burn in March of $688-million.
The carrier has undertaken a range of structural changes including significant cost savings and liquidity measures, of which today's announced service suspensions form part.
Route Suspensions
The following routes will be suspended indefinitely as per applicable regulatory notice requirements. Affected customers will be contacted by Air Canada and offered options, including alternative routings where available.
Maritimes/Newfoundland and Labrador:
- Deer Lake-Goose Bay
- Deer Lake-St. John's
- Fredericton-Halifax
- Fredericton-Ottawa
- Moncton-Halifax
- Saint John-Halifax
- Charlottetown-Halifax
- Moncton-Ottawa
- Gander-Goose Bay
- Gander-St. John's
- Bathurst-Montreal
- Wabush-Goose Bay
- Wabush-Sept-Iles
- Goose Bay-St. John's
Quebec/Ontario:
- Baie Comeau-Montreal;
- Baie Comeau-Mont Joli;
- Gaspé-Iles de la Madeleine;
- Gaspé-Quebec City;
- Sept-Iles-Quebec City;
- Val d'Or-Montreal;
- Mont Joli-Montreal;
- Rouyn-Noranda-Val d'Or;
- Kingston-Toronto;
- London-Ottawa;
- North Bay-Toronto
- Windsor-Montreal
Western Canada:
- Regina-Winnipeg
- Regina-Saskatoon
- Regina-Ottawa
- Saskatoon-Ottawa
Station Closures
The following are the Regional Airports where Air Canada is closing its stations:
- Bathurst (New Brunswick)
- Wabush (Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Gaspé (Quebec)
- Baie Comeau (Quebec)
- Mont Joli (Quebec)
- Val d'Or (Quebec)
- Kingston (Ontario)
- North Bay (Ontario)