Windsor mortgage team holding winter clothing drive

Looking to give back as the temperature begins to drop.

Local mortgage team Mortgage Suite (Dominion Lending Centres FC Funding) kicked off their first annual winter clothing drive on Tuesday, October 3.

Both children's and adult's clothing will be collected and distributed to those who need it most.

Community Outreach Representative Sasha Syed says he first thought of the initiative when a local school principal identified a need for children's winter clothing.

"We learned about the need after I did a backpack campaign in August, one of the principals from one of the schools on the west end reached out to me and I asked what could we do next to help. They said they needed winter wear for the children, so that, and because I also volunteer with the Soup Shack I thought it would be a good idea to do that for the adult clothing at the same time," he said.

Syed says as part of his role as Community Outreach Representative he has to plan for these kinds of initiatives.

After collecting 24 backpacks during the summer for students at Coronation Public School, he started thinking about what would make an impact in the winter.

"So the next one I wanted to do for the winter, I thought about sponsoring a family but then after we spoke to the principal and learned about the need for the children wear, I thought this would be a more impactful campaign. So I do volunteer with the Soup Shack as well, and we need a lot of stuff for the adults there too now that the weather's changing."

For anyone looking to donate, Syed says on Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. can donate directly at their office located at 1821 Provincial Road.

"It's the brown building with the copper roof. And then if people want to donate on Wednesday's and Saturday's, you can do Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. at 1240 Pierre Street which is the donation center for the Soup Shack," he said.

Syed says this initiative is in partnership with local west end schools and the Soup Shack, a program by Street Angels.

The campaign will run for a two-month period, ending on December 1.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi