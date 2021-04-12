Windsor MP Proposes Task Force on Border Issues

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse wants more transparency when it comes to Canadian border policy.

Masse says Cabinet members are currently making decisions behind closed doors. The New Democrat proposed a border taskforce with members from both the private and political sphere on Parliament Hill Thursday.

"As opposed to just sitting around having a bunch of people in a dark room somewhere making a decision and then telling us how it's going to be," he says.

He says border policy should be discussed openly.

"To evaluate programs, services and protocols to work on unplugging problems where they can," he says. "Making sure public safety is number one, but at the same time, expansion of trade and commerce and family visitations when appropriate."

Several sectors should be a part of the decision making process, according to Masse.

"There's no reason why we should just basically leave it to Cabinet, which is the prime minister and a few people that make the decisions," he says. "They don't represent all of Canada."

Trade experts voiced support for Masse's push for a taskforce following Thursday's session.

Canadian borders remain closed to all non-essential travel with strict measures in place due to COVID-19.