Windsor MP trying to address city's concerns over Housing Accelerator Fund requirements

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is trying to arrange a meeting between the mayor of Windsor and the federal housing minister to discuss the city's concerns over requirements of the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund.

Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk is working to have Housing Minister Sean Fraser speak with Mayor Drew Dilkens as soon as possible about the city's concerns before the door closes on Windsor securing any of the funding.

During a special meeting Dec. 13, city council voted against a condition as part of the federal funding which would allow four-plex units to be built on any property in the city zoned for single-family residential.

The decision by council could result in Windsor missing out on $40 to $70 million to help build infrastructure for more housing.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said four-plex units aren't a bad idea, but implementing changes where they could be allowed in every area of the city just doesn't make sense.

He argued that some parts of the city do not have infrastructure to support the measure.

Kusmierczyk says they really want to make sure Windsor can participate in this funding.

"I can tell you right now that if we pass on that opportunity, there is literally a line-up of communities behind us waiting to take that funding," he says. "I'm trying to work as hard as possible, encourage the mayor and council to reconsider their decision and partner with the federal government on building more homes."

Kusmierczyk says this program is set up to help communities that want to get more homes built.

"I'm encouraging council and the mayor to revisit their decision but ultimately it's their decision. As a federal government, obviously we're not trying to force any community to make a decision, we will honour the decision council and the mayor makes. But I desperately want to see that $30-million come to our community because we desperately need it here," he says.

Kusmierczyk says he just wants to help find a path forward.

"That door is not going to be open forever and we're talking weeks where those decisions really need to be made. Council and the mayor would need to send a signal that they are possible reconsidering," he says. "But again, the ultimate decision is the mayor and councils to make, I'm just doing whatever I possibly can to encourage us to make those changes."

The City of Windsor already allows for three residential units as of-right: one in a main dwelling and one as an accessory dwelling unit.