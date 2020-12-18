Windsor MPP Blasts Timeline for Provincial Long-Term-Care Plan

A plan to increase staffing levels at long-term-care homes in Ontario doesn't do anything to help the current COVID-19 crisis according to Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky.

Premier Doug Ford announced province's $1.9-billion in funding annually by 2024-25 to create more than 27,000 new positions in the industry across Ontario to increase direct care to residents Thursday.

Three people are dead at Windsor's Village at St. Clair home with 54 residents and 34 staff-testing positive for the virus — prompting the union and Gretzky to call on the province to take over the for-profit facility.

Minister of Long Term Care Merilee Fullerton tells AM800's The Afternoon News the province will continue to defer to experts.

"We're relying on the expertise of the public health experts, medical experts that are working with the home to stabilize it and we're in constant contact on a daily basis," she says.

Fullerton says the province trusts local agencies to deal with the situation.

"It's a partnership with the hospital and with the public health unit. We've had Ministry of Long Term Care inspectors in as well making sure that the surveillance testing is being done," she says.

Unifor Local 2458 represents roughly 200 workers at The Village at St. Clair.

President Tullio DiPonti says the minister just "passed the buck" onto local authorities when the province should be taking responsibility.

"To make sure that they feel comfortable enough to work and they will not get sick," he says. "Right now, the ones that are going into work are going into work scared."

Fullerton says officials have responded to the outbreak appropriately.

"As soon as one case is identified, whether it's in the home or a case with the staff that might be self isolating at home. It's that first case that public health is immediately involved in and we begin to work together," she adds.

Gretzky has written a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking the to province take over management of the home, but she's skeptical it will be fairly received.

She says The Village at St. Clair's Owner, James Schlegel, is a Conservative Party donor that sits on the Ford government's advisory committee for long-term care.

"Shame on him, he has a home in Windsor at The Village of St. Clair that is in terrible outbreak that has exploded basically overnight," she says. "Residents have died, numerous other residents and staff are sick and he's advising the premier."

The New Democrat says having a business owner that stands to profit from lower staffing levels on an advisory committee doesn't make sense.

"I can tell you from my perspective and from that of what I'm hearing from the families and constituents that something doesn't sound right ... James Schlegel is advising the premier on a path forward in long term care," added Gretzky.

Staff at the home were being provided an unfitted N95 mask if they signed a waiver acknowledging the risk.

A statement from Schlegel Villages says a shipment of "universal fit" N95 masks was received Monday and, "no team member is required to sign a waiver" in order to receive one.

The statement goes on to say a "hospital based infection prevention and control lead" confirmed all current protocols meet requirements Monday.