Windsor murder suspect may be hiding elsewhere in Ontario: Windsor police

The Windsor Police Service believes a city man wanted for murder may be hiding out in one of several Ontario cities to avoid capture.

Malique Calloo is wanted for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East of Windsor on Nov. 28, 2022.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have received credible information that the 26-year-old Calloo might be hiding with friends or family in Chatham, Sarnia, London, Hamilton, Niagara Region or the Greater Toronto Area (Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, Halton).

"We strongly urge anyone in these cities with any information about Malique Calloo to come forward and help us provide closure and justice for the victim’s family," said Staff Sergeant Joe Faddoul of the Major Crimes Unit.

Malique Calloo, 26, is wanted by Windsor police for first-degree murder. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service

Calloo is a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'3 feet tall and weighs 245 lbs.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Calloo’s whereabouts should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

On Dec. 6, police arrested Hussein Al Hayawi of Windsor in connection to the shooting.

The 25-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Windsor police on scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Hanna Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)