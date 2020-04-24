Windsor Musician Blasts Canadian National Anthem Daily

A Windsor musician is getting the attention of his neighbourhood by blasting the Canadian national anthem every day.

Diego Chemello is part of a band and decided with physical distancing in place, he would open his garage door and play a recording of the anthem out of his 2,500 watt speakers

Chemello says it makes him feel good to do it.

"This is out of my PA system that we normally use for my band and it is drapped in flags, the garage door goes up and the speakers are pointing out, and you can't miss them because it is seven-feet tall," he says.

Rain or shine or snow, the anthem plays at 6 p.m. from his home on Barton Crescent near the 6th Concession.

Chemello believes this is a perfect time to be patriotic with a message that we have to stay united by staying away from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's been doing this since everybody started self-isolating and says that his neighbourhood has been very supportive.

"So far so good, everybody is giving me the thumb's up, nobody is coming near the house because of the isolation, but people drive by and one neighbour drives by with a monster 20-foot flag," he says.

Chemello admits he was hesitant at first to do it, but quickly learned that everyone appreciated the measure which only lasts 90 seconds.