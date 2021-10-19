Windsor no longer one of Ontario's top ten 'rattiest' cities

Windsor is no longer one of Ontario's top ten rattiest cities.

Orkin Canada released its annual list of the top 25 "rattiest" cities in the province and Windsor is 14th on the list.

Windsor was ranked 10th in 2020 and was sixth on the list in 2019 and 2018.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Ontario in 2021 are:

1. Toronto

2. Mississauga

3. Scarborough

4. Ottawa

5. North York

6. Etobicoke

7. Richmond Hill

8. Brampton

9. London

10. Oshawa

While part of urban life, for cities on the top end of Orkin Canada’s list, there are mitigation techniques for those looking to prevent rodents from entering their homes: