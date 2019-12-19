Windsor Notches Shootout Win Over Steelheads

The Windsor Spitfires made it two in a row with a 5-4 shootout win over the Mississauga Steelheads at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Windsor jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Tyler Angle and Chris Playfair in the first period, but it was all Mississauga in the second with Charlie Callaghan and Cole Schwindt scoring to head into the third frame tied 2-2.

Schwindt picked up where he left off; scoring his second of the game to start the third period and James Hardie added another goal to stretch Mississauga's lead to 4-2.

Curtis Douglas countered for Windsor to make it 4-3 and Egor Afanasyev added a marker with Spits goalie Xavier Medina watching from the bench with 2:00 left to send the game into overtime.

Neither team could put the game away in extra time, sending the game into a shootout.

Afanasyev and Daniel D'Amico scored and Medina shut the door in the shootout to complete the comeback and give the Spitfires the 5-4 victory.

The Spitfires hold on to second place in the OHL's West Division.

Windsor heads to Sarnia to face the Sting Friday before they head into the Christmas break.

Puck drops at 7pm — tune into AM800 for all the action.

