Windsor offering day camp programs during school work stoppages

The City of Windsor is providing childcare options during the school work stoppages.

The city has announced it is now accepting registrations for extra day camp programs beginning on Friday, November 4.

The camps will be at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Optimist Community Centre and Forest Glade Community Centre.

According to a city release, children can be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. and picked up as late as 5:30 p.m.

The city says last minute walk-ins can often be accommodated, but registration is preferred.

To register call 519-255-1161.

The city adds, if schools are open, full refunds will be issued.