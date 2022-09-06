Windsor parents reminded to watch where they park around schools

Parents in Windsor are being reminded to watch where they stop and where they park if they're dropping their kids off at school.

The City of Windsor's parking enforcement division is reminding parents that vehicles stopped on the street to drop off children can reduce sight lines for drivers and make walking unsafe for pedestrians.

Parents are also reminded not to park in or block the driveways of homes near a school.

Coordinator of Parking Services Bill Kralovensky says parents need to take a look at their surroundings.

"Find the most appropriate legal place to park," he says. "Right in front of the school is definitely illegal, we have bus movement, we have new kids into areas and everybody is going to be a little disoriented. So please, find the safest place to park."

Kralovensky says they will be out to monitor parking issues with a focus on some of the schools with the biggest problems.

"The Massey and Walkerville high schools. Right up the street from us is Catholic Central, Kennedy high school is another one. Some of the grade schools is the Bellewood area in the west-end and in the east-end, St. John Vianney," he says.

Coordinator of Parking Services Bill Kralovensky says the fine for parking illegally in a non-stopping zone is $40.

"If you drive away thinking you're not going to get a ticket, we'll get you that way. Your ticket should come in the mail in four to five days with an extra fee added because we have to petition the MTO (Ministry of Transportation Ontario)for your registered ownership and where we can mail your ticket to you," he says.

Tickets for those parking illegally and obstructing the flow of traffic can reach up to $100.

There will be a grace period for parents to start the school year, with reminders issued first. By the third week of school, it's expected tickets would started to be issued.

The City of Windsor's Map My Neighbourhood web page has recommended walking routes and safe parking suggestions along with Tips for Walking Safely to School.