Windsor Pastor Allegedly Breaks COVID-19 Restrictions Again

A Windsor pastor says he's been charged for violating COVID-19 restrictions again, this time for allegedly attending a protest.

According to a Facebook post from Harvest Bible Church Pastor Aaron Rock, police served him with a summons for contravention of public orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Rock says he was simply observing the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in downtown Windsor on Jan. 10, but the summons points to surveillance photos alleging his participation.