Windsor Pastor Allegedly Breaks COVID-19 Restrictions Again
A Windsor pastor says he's been charged for violating COVID-19 restrictions again, this time for allegedly attending a protest.
According to a Facebook post from Harvest Bible Church Pastor Aaron Rock, police served him with a summons for contravention of public orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Rock says he was simply observing the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in downtown Windsor on Jan. 10, but the summons points to surveillance photos alleging his participation.
According to Rock, he was there for around 20 minutes and only approached the group briefly to say hello to a friend.
Windsor Police Service has already charged Rock under the Reopening Ontario Act in relation to an indoor service held at his church on December 20, 2021.
AM800 News reached out to Rock's lawyer for comment, but did not receive a response.
Rock tells CTV News he plans to fight both charges.