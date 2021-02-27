Windsor Pharmacy Named as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a pharmacy to its possible COVID-19 contact list.

According to the health unit, possible exposure took place at the Ouellette Avenue Pharmacy at 1103 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor.

Exposure could have occurred from Feb. 22 to 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The health unit says the risk of exposure is very low, but they're asking anyone who attended the pharmacy on those days to self-monitor for symptoms from the date of exposure.

A list of possible exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.