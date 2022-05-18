Windsor pierogi manufacturer moving and growing its operations

A Windsor company is moving to expand its operations.

Little Foot Foods will be leaving its location at 1404 Tecumseh Rd. E. near Moy Avenue in Windsor to move into a newly renovated production center in Oldcastle.

The locally owned pierogi manufacturer will move into a 5000 sq. ft. warehouse, allowing for a large walk-in freezer to produce in larger volumes.

Robert Myers, co-owner Little Foot Foods, says the new site will be double the current production space.

"We'll have around five times the amount of storage space, so we can take on large contracts, have more pierogi in stock more often and more importantly, get them out to all the retailers that love selling for us," he says.

Myers says they've had to turn down several businesses because right now it would be too much.

"We wouldn't be able to continue the business the way we're running it and we wouldn't be able to supply Windsor, the local business and our customers directly," he says. "We would probably just turn into a cheddar cheese pierogi production plant. We like all the fun flavours that we do and the ability to play around with things."

The new space will also have a retail store front and hot food take out options.

Package of Little Foot Foods pierogis. (Image courtesy of Little Foot Foods)

With over 50 retailers across the province selling their products already, this expansion will allow the company to provide more products and to take on larger contracts.

"That will allow us to actually speak with Sobeys and other large companies that we work with and let them know they can rely on us to actually manufactuer pierogis for their shelves," says Myers.

Little Foot Foods currently employs nine people but once they get a chance to secure more business, Myers hopes to add an afternoon and evening shift, potentially doubling the current staff volume.

The new facility will be operational as of July 1, 2022.

Little Foot Foods will continue to partner with Jubzi, SkiptheDishes, and UberEats for daily meal delivery and offer free delivery of frozen foods every Fridays.

The company started in Windsor in 2013 producing pierogi, cabbage rolls and other comfort foods. The company has since expanded to produce nearly 100 Pierogi flavours and a wide variety of menu items.