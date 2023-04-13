Windsor pilot program to help identify home's risk level for flooding

The City of Windsor is giving homeowners a chance to learn about their home's risk level for flooding as part of a new pilot project.

The city has partnered with AET Group to carry out a Home Flood Protection Program.

The program includes a visual inspection and assessment of over 50 points in your home to identify potential sources of water entry inside and outside the structure.

Ian Wilson, an engineer in the City of Windsor's Engineering Department, says people need to book an inspection with AET Group, who will then come to their property for the assessment, which takes around 60 to 90 minutes.

"They'd be looking at the grading from the property, looking at driveways, looking at downspouts, pumps that the residents may have, floor drains, that type of thing," he says.

Homeowners will be provided with a customized report following the assessment to help explain the findings. Reports will be confidential and will include colour-coded guidance to easily identify high-risk areas.

The pilot project will include an initial inspection of 100 households allocated on a first come, first-served basis.

Wilson says this program is a first for Windsor.

"A few municipalities throughout Canada have undertaken it, but its relatively a new concept, a new program. It's individualized for the resident or the home owner to know more about their property and potential risk," he adds.

The City will subsidize the costs of the inspection program for these homes, with residents paying a $200 plus HST security deposit for the services.

This security deposit is refundable upon a follow up inspection confirming a portion of the opportunities to reduce flooding risk were addressed at the home.

Interested residents can register online directly with AET Group or call toll-free 1-877-876-9235 for more information.