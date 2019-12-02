Windsor Pizza Shop Worker Pleads Not Guilty



The trial is underway for a Windsor pizza shop worker charged with sex-related offences.

Daniel Eichner, 30, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching with a person under the age of 16.

The five-day trial began Monday, December 2 in the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor with testimony from the complainant, who testified via TV circuit from a different room in the court building.

She told the court there were three alleged incidents including one where she had sex intercourse with Eichner in a back room of the pizza shop in Forest Glade.

She testified she 'felt used.'

The charges stem from alleged incidents from November 2017 to January 2018 when the complainant visited the pizzeria.

Eichner's defence lawyer Pat Ducharme told the court the issue is 'an honest and mistaken belief of the complainant's age.'

A publication ban prevents any information from being released that could identify the complainant.

Eichner was arrested in February 2018.

