Windsor Police Arrest Alleged Drunk Speeding Thief 

Windsor police have arrested a driver for allegedly drunk driving and speeding.

Around 6:15pm on Monday, March 30th, the Traffic Enforcement Branch spotted a grey Honda going 135km/hour in a 60 zone on Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Road.

When police tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped into a parking lot and fled on foot.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.

Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

A 30-year old man is charged with impaired driving, stunt driving and theft of a motor vehicle.