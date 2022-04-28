Windsor police arrest arson suspect

Windsor Police have made an arrest after an alleged arson incident.

Police say on Tuesday, April 26, they responded to a fire call at a residential building in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene, and were able to extinguish the fire in one of the residential units with no injuries reported.

Officers managed to identify a suspect through surveillance footage, and the scene was handed over to the Arson Unit.

The next day, Wednesday April 27, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1500 block of Sandwich Street without incident.

As a result, Tommy Lee Purdy , 29, from Windsor, has been charged with Arson - Disregard for Human Life.

