Windsor police arrest man in connection to March stabbing incident downtown

Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing incident that happened at a residence downtown on March 26.

Police responded to the 700 block of Aylmer Avenue after receiving reports of a physical altercation between several people.

Officers arrived on scene and found three male victims with stab wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims refused to cooperate. However, an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that the stabbings were a result of a dispute between two of the males found at the scene. The third person was wounded while trying to break up the fight.

The suspect was located and arrested shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday evening at a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

A 22-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and using a weapon dangerously.

Police say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing and with anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

