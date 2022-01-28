Windsor police arrest multiple suspect, seize guns and drugs

Four people have been arrested and a number of weapons and drugs have been seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

In January, the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs.

On Jan. 27, members of the DIGS Unit, Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and the Provincial Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400-block of Pillette Road.

Several people were located inside the residence, including two suspects identified during the course of the investigation.

During the search, police located and seized two loaded handguns, a rifle, a pellet gun, a quantity of illicit drugs, and a quantity of currency.

A 52-year-old Windsor man is facing 34 charges including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, ten counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and four drug trafficking-related charges.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding Canada Wide Parole Suspension Warrant. He's facing ten weapons and drug trafficking charges including possession of a firearm while prohibited.

A 27-year-old female from Windsor is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 52-year-old male from Windsor was located inside the residence and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.