Windsor Police arrest one suspect, four others wanted for assault with a weapon

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for four others after an assault with a weapon.

On Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Church Street for an assault.

Once on scene, they learned that two young people were walking down a nearby street when they had a firearm pointed at them by five masked individuals inside a black sedan.

The suspects then followed the two victims to the front porch of a home on Church Street, where two of them exited the car and sprayed a noxious substance at several people.

Officers identified two of the suspects as a 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The 18-year-old was located and arrested a house in the 2200 block of Cadillac Street and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, possession of a firearm while prohibited, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and failure to comply with a release order.

The 17-year-old is wanted on charges of three counts of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, pointing a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, possession of a firearm while prohibited, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the surrounding area is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.