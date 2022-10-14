Windsor police arrest one suspect in $23,000 drug bust

The Windsor Police Service's Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit has arrested a city man and seized over $20,000 worth of drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

In September 2022, police say officers from the DIGS Unit launched a drug trafficking investigation, indentifying one man and a residence as part of the case.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Dufferin Place on Oct. 13, arresting one suspect during the process.

Police also seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, green fentanyl and yellow fentanyl. The estimated street value of the drugs is $23,230.

A loaded cross-bow and a tazer were also seized.

A women who was present during the execution of the search warrant was arrested for breaching court imposed conditions.

A 30-year-old Windsor man is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a cross-bow while prohibited and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.