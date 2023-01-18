Windsor Police arrest second suspect in Forest Glade attempted murder

A second suspect has been arrested by local police in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in Forest Glade earlier this month.

The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crime Unit says a 48-year-old man was taken into custody in Brampton at 5 p.m. on January 17.

He was taken back to Windsor and has been charged with attempted murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and extortion.

According to police, the targeted attack took place at a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on January 2.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released security camera video and images of the suspect, and thanks to information received from members of the public, police arrested a 36-year-old man in Amherstburg on January 12.

Staff Sergeant Dave Tennent says they would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout the investigation.

"We can't stress enough how important their help was in this case," he added.

The first suspect arrested related to the case remains in police custody.