Windsor Police arrest suspect after retail robbery with axe

Windsor Police have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of robbing a retail store with an axe.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m. on November 20, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a retail store in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

A lone man reportedly entered the store, and allegedly began to load merchandise into a duffel bag.

When confronted by store employees, police say the individual brandished a small axe to force them to back away before he fled on foot with the stolen items.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located the suspect in the 400 block of University Avenue East, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The man has been charged with robbery with the threat of violence.