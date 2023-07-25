Windsor Police arrest suspect following sexual assaults on city's east side

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following multiple sexual assaults in the city’s east end.

According to police, in late June 2023, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving complaints that two minors were inappropriately touched in public by a suspicious man who drove a black four-door SUV.

Police say the incidents took place between June 20 and July 12 in parking lots near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.

Through investigation, officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Windsor man.

On Tuesday, July 24, shortly before 9 a.m., the man turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

He's been charged with seven criminal counts in total, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investigators are encouraging the public to check any dashcam video on those days for footage of a black SUV in the parking lots around this intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.