Windsor Police arrest suspect for sexual assault of a minor

Windsor Police have arrested a 35-year-old local man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

An investigation was initiated by the Major Crimes Unit after police received a complaint that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted and held against her will for several days.

Investigators says they learned the victim met with the suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Once inside the home, police say the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and kept her confined for four days.

The victim eventually escaped the residence, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, following an investigation officers located and arrested the man on Saturday, January 6.

He's facing six criminal charges in total, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.