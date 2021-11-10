Windsor police arrest suspect in connection to an assault case

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an assault investigation from over a month ago.

Police say the suspect was located and arrested without incident by members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) at a residence located in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street in Windsor.

The 30-year-old, who was considered armed and dangerous, is facing 16 different charges including assault, assault-choking, assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 8, police were called to a reported assault in the 400-block of Watkins Street near Peter Street in the city's west-end.

Officers learned that the suspect and victim, who are known to each other, were involved in an argument that resulted in the victim being choked. A firearm was also involved.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the area.