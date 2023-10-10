Windsor police arrest suspect in cross-border child luring investigation

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a Windsor man in connection with a child luring investigation. The arrest follows a collaborative investigation with the Adrian Police Department (APD) in Michigan.

In December 2022, APD initiated an investigation into a report of child luring targeting a teenager. Police state-side learned that an adult man had allegedly attempted to solicit explicit photos from a female he knew to be 15-years-old.

Police say the suspect also sent the victim photos of himself and made requests to meet her in person.

After further investigation, APD officers traced the suspect's IP address to the Windsor area, prompting the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit to take over the investigation.

On October 5, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2700 block of Scarsdale Road.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with luring a child under 18-years-old via telecommunications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.