Windsor police arrest teen following assault with a weapon
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a youth following an assault with a weapon.
On Saturday evening just after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report that a person had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 1600 block of College Avenue.
Police say a 58-year-old man, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 15-year-old male who was obstructing the street with his bicycle.
A short time later, the youth allegedly returned to the scene and sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical.
The victim suffered physical injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers located and arrested the youth in the 1300 block of College Avenue.
Police say a cannister of bear mace was found in one of his pockets.
The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.