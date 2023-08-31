Windsor police arrest three and seize $165,000 worth of drugs following multi-month investigation

The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged three people as part of a $165,000 drug bust.

The arrests comes following an investigation by the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit into a suspected drug network with links to a Hamilton street gang.

On Aug. 30, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed search warrants at a home in the 1800 block of Albert Road in Windsor and at a residence on Regina Street in Lakeshore.

During the search, officers seized over 661 grams of fentanyl, 50 tablets of Percocet, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, and over 394 grams of an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent.

Officers also recovered a 9mm firearm, 55 rounds of ammunition, $2,185 in cash, and five cell phones.

The Windsor Police Service displays drugs and cash seized as part of a multi-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to a Hamilton street gang. Aug. 30, 2023 (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

A 20-year-old man faces 18 drug and firearm-related charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and nine counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 19-year-old man is facing 11 drug and firearm-related charges including seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 25-year-old man faces seven drug and firearm-related charges including three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say one of the suspects is listed as having an address in Hamilton while the other two are of no fixed address.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.