Windsor Police arrest three sexual assault suspects, still searching for another

Windsor Police say they have arrested 28-year-old Devon Cain, in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation involving a fire-arms-related call at a residence in the 900 block of Parent Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say, during the investigation, officers also learned that an adult female had been assaulted and sexually assaulted at the residence.

Four suspects were identified during the investigation, and one remains at large.

Police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Kathryn Muise, who is wanted for extortion, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

The two other suspects have already been arrested by police.

33-year-old Brandon Belcher has been charged with multiple persons and firearms offences and 27-year-old Jacquelyn Hayes has been charged with forcible confinement.

The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 55-year-old Kathryn Muise is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.