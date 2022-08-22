Windsor Police arrest two people following firearms call

Windsor Police arrest two people following a firearms call.

On Sunday, Windsor Police were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.

Through investigation, officers located a male suspect. Officers arrested the man without incident.

The complainant and the suspect knew each other and through investigation it was revealed that the complaint had fired the gun previously.

The complainant was also arrested without incident. There were no reports of physical injuries as a result of the incident.

It is believed this was not a targeted incident and the complainant was recklessly shooting into the air.

Phillip Emmanuel, a 27-year-old male from Windsor is charged with discharging a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, use of a firearm, possession of a weapon while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited device.

Puoch Dit, a 36-year-old male from Windsor is charged with discharging a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, use of a firearm, failing to comply with a release order.