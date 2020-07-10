Windsor Police Arrest Two, Seize 1kg of Cocaine and $99K in Bust

A Windsor Police Service bust has resulted in two arrests and has taken cocaine off the streets.

Windsor police say the Drugs and Guns Unit began the investigation just after the New Year and moved in for an arrest Thursday.

According to Windsor police, officers raided homes in the 1400 block of Outram Avenue and the 8200 block of Broderick Road in LaSalle, Ont. Police also executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Mill Street in Windsor, Ont.

In total, more than a kilogram of cocaine worth $118,000 and $99,000 in cash were seized.

Forty-Two-year-old Shawn Evon of LaSalle, Ont. and 60-year-old Danny Moore of Windsor, Ont. are both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

