Windsor Police arrest youth for gunpoint robbery

A 17-year-old male has been arrested by Windsor Police, in connection to a robbery in west Windsor.

Police say on November 14, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of robbery in the 1100 block of California Ave.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was approached by a suspect who brandished a gun, threatened him, and stole his cell phone and wallet.

The suspect then fled the scene, and the victim didn't sustain any physical injuries according to police.

The K-9 Unit Police Service Dog Fuse, and his handler, tracked the suspect to a residence in the 1200 block of California Ave.

The youth was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the firearm located and seized was determined to be a BB gun.