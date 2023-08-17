Windsor police arrest youth who was wanted in connection to Sunday evening assault

Windsor police have arrested a 17-year-old male who was wanted as a suspect in connection to an assault that took place Sunday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Church Street. Once on scene, they learned that two young people were walking down a nearby street when they had a firearm pointed at them by five masked individuals inside a black sedan.

The suspects then followed the two victims to the front porch of a home on Church Street, where two of them exited the car and sprayed a noxious substance at several people.

An 18-year-old suspect was located and arrested at a house in the 2200 block of Cadillac Street. He has been hit with numerous charges in the case.

Three other unknown suspects remain outstanding.