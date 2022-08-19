Windsor Police Arson Unit seeking information following fire in Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is actively investigating and looking for information regarding a fire on a commercial property in Amherstburg.

On Tuesday August 16, between the hours of 11:10 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., a vehicle fire started on a commercial property located in the 7000 block of Smith Industrial Drive.

Through investigation the fire was determined to be arson. Video surveillance was captured and a black Cadillac Escalade was seen in the area at the time of the fire and is being considered a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen southbound on Smith Industrial Drive.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Multiple vehicles were damaged during the incident, however no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit.