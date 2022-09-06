Windsor police ask drivers for patience as kids return to school

The Windsor Police Services wants parents and drivers to use extra care on the roads as kids return to school.

Drivers are being told to have patience, be aware of their surroundings, look out for school buses flashing lights, reduce speed in school zones and be prepared to stop.

Constable Bianca Jackson says they're asking all the drivers to also slow down.

"It's a big event for all of the children going to school, some on their very first day of school and some are returning. Please, watch for pedestrians, slow down and give yourself some extra time," she says.

Jackson says when you see those flashing lights on a school bus, you need to stop or face serious fines.

"These are children that we need to keep safe and the fine for passing a school bus is $490 dollars," she says. "There's also going to be four demerit points attached to that as well, so you want to make sure you don't get that ticket."

Police say when approaching a school bus with its flashing red lights, a driver shall stop at least 20 meters before reaching the bus.

Constable Jackson says patrol officers and the traffic unit will be on the roads for back-to-school.

"All of our officers are going to pay special attention to school areas where they see a lot of children crossing and what not. Officers are going to be out there looking for drivers who are not acting safely," she adds.

Police also remind all drivers to look out for school crossing guards.