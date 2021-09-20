Windsor police asking the public for 'understanding' once vaccine certificate system begins

The Windsor Police Service wants the public to remember that they will not be enforcing Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, that's the responsibility of the by-law department.

But if a member of the public or a business owner feels they're in a position that requires a police response, they should contact police.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 22, people across Ontario will need to show proof of full vaccination and a piece of government issued identification to enter non-essential settings, including bars and restaurants, theatres, gyms, sporting venues or concerts, and to use a large meeting and event space.

It will be up to employees, owners and operators at each site to match the name and date of birth listed on the vaccination receipt with the information on the ID.

Non-compliance by individuals or businesses may result in fines under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The government has also said that in the event of harassment or threats of violence, law enforcement should be contacted.

Windsor Police Service Constable Talya Natyshak says if a citizen feels they're in a position that requires a police response, they can of course contact police.

"If it is an emergency situation, that means there is an imminent threat to a person or a property that requires immediate action, that would be a 9-1-1 call. Any other non-emergency calls should go through our non-emergency number."

Natyshak hopes the public will show respect.

"We hope that our community has patience and understanding, and really just treats everyone with understanding as we all try to navigate this pandemic and these ongoing changes together," she said.

The Windsor Police Service non-emergency line is 519-258-6111.