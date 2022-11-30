Windsor Police Association looking for stability after new Chief announced

The Windsor Police Association is looking forward to working with the new Chief of Police.

"We congratulate Chief Bellaire on his appointment and on behalf of the executive board and myself we look forward to working with him on many challenges that who face together in policing," says Association president Shawn McCurdy.

McCurdy says he's pleased an announcement was finally made and says the association is now looking for some stability.

"The last eight months we've had an interim chief so having some stability and be able to strive for some labour harmony and work towards resolving some outstanding matters is going to be good for our membership," says McCurdy. "We have both distinct roles but we also have roles that bring us together to towards our community safety."

Jason Bellaire, a 27-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service was named chief on Tuesday.

He's been serving as acting chief since April 1 following the sudden resignation of Chief Pam Mizzuno.

Bellaire's appointment goes into effect on Thursday and is for a five-year term.