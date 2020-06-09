Windsor Police Association Not Opposed to Body Cameras

The president of the Windsor Police Association says his members are not opposed to wearing body cameras.

But Jason DeJong sis concerned with the amount of money that would be spent on them, saying the money could be spent more effectively in other areas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday a plan to pitch police body cameras to Canada's premiers this week, as one way to address complaints that police treat racialized people unfairly.

The announcement comes after on-going protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer in Minneapolis held a knee to his neck for several minutes.

DeJong says the body cameras could be used as a tool to investigate crime.

"The association is not opposed to body worn cameras as tool for law enforcement, as a tool to provide evidence for investigations and criminal procedures and prosecution," he says.

While his members are not opposed to wearing body cameras, DeJong says they aren't going to solve any of society's ills.

"I think that has to be accomplished through training and understanding and that sort of thing. Body worn cameras are only going to capture what has occurred," he says.

Trudeau is hoping for rapid movement and hopes the body cameras provide more transparency and address inequalities.

DeJong feels the upper levels of government would have to provide funding for the body cameras.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley