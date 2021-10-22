Windsor police believe latest graffiti case linked to other incidents

More acts of graffiti in Windsor and police believe all the incidents are related.

A business located in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East has reported two incidents of vandalism, specifically graffiti being spray painted on the outside of the building.

Police say the first case happened around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, while the second incident was around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 17, and in both cases the business was tagged with the word "KURS."

Investigators believe this latest case is related to graffiti along Ottawa Street on the weekend of Sept. 25 that saw over 20 buildings and businesses vandalized.

The suspect in that incident is described as male, white, approximately 25 - 30 years old, wearing black clothing, a black backpack with a large 'Under Armour' symbol and was riding a skateboard.

Graffiti with the word "KURS" on a building on Ottawa Street in Windsor. The graffiti was spray painted onto the building sometime between the night of Sept. 24 and the morning of Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mike Osborne)

Police are aware that similar graffiti has appeared in the areas of Ford City and downtown.

Investigators also believe several acts of vandalism have gone unreported to date.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 (or ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.