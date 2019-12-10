Windsor Police Board Extends Rewards in Four Cold Cases

Four Windsor cold cases now have bigger rewards to solve the murders.

The Windsor Police Services Board renewed the rewards for two more years and increased the amount to $20,000 in each case, double what it had been.

Deputy Chief Brad Hill says murder cases are never closed.

"We do have active investigations on all four of these homicides going on" says Dep. Chief Hill. "As I've said the Topic homicide we've had some leads and hopefully this will be that one little extra bump that we need to get the extra information we need."

He says the oldest unsolved case on this list is the murder of Ljubica Topic in 1971.

"She was six years old at the time when she was led away from playing with her brother and was found deceased later that day" says Dep. Chief Hill. "So that is a homicide we've been working diligently on over the years. It's gone from investigator to investigator and we have a current team of investigators working on that homicide today."

When it comes to at least one of the unsolved cases, Dep. Chief Hill says he has a personal connection.

"I can tell you personally I worked on the Xavier Rucker homicide back in 2003 and it still bothers me we haven't solved that" he explains. "It was a solvable crime. We thought we had a couple of good suspects at the time but we didn't have just one little piece of information that we had the right person."

Deputy Chief Hill says when new members come to the Major Crime Branch they're assigned cold cases to review and often find new aspects in the file.

The $20,000 rewards are now in place for the 1971 killing of 6-year-old Ljubica Topic, the 1980 murder of 25-year-old Ed Knight, the 1982 murders of 31-year-old Marlene Sweet and her 7-year-old son Jason and the 2003 killings of 30-year-old Debilleanne "Dee Dee" Williamson and her son 5-year-old Brandon "Xavier" Rucker.

— with files from AM800's Peter Langille