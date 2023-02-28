Windsor police board to discuss stunt driving charge against acting deputy chief Jason Crowley

The chair of the Windsor Police Services Board is expected to call a meeting later this week to discuss the stunt driving charge against acting deputy chief Jason Crowley.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says he received information on Monday and is calling a meeting of the board this week.

"I can tell you once all of the facts come out, people will view the situation much differently," says Dilkens. "I can't say much right now because the board will be seized with the matter. We received all the information from Chief Bellaire and we'll be having a meeting later this week to discuss this issue."

Superintendent Jason Crowley speaks at a news conference to detail arrests made by Windsor police following a shooting outside a bowling alley in the city on April 9. April 12, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

He says he understands residents have questions.

"Once the board has a chance to discuss it then we'll take whatever action we're required to take and we'll be able to hopefully get all the facts on the table because I think once the public understands what happened here, they will have a much different prospective on why this came to light in this particular way," he says.

As AM800 news reported over the weekend, Crowley was off duty when he was stopped driving 111 km/h at a 70 km/h posted speed in Amherstburg on January 7.

Windsor police said Crowley was released with no further action and disclosed the incident with Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Chief Bellaire directed the service's Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter and as a result, Crowley was issued a summons to appear in court for the alleged stunt driving.